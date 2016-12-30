Young South Tyneside footballers kitted out thanks to restaurant chain

Young footballers have been kitted out for success after a restaurant chain provided a set of new strips.

South Shields FC Under-11s have been awarded the kits as part of the McDonald’s and FA Kit Scheme.

This really is a huge saving for us and means we can spend the money on other areas of the club that need it Steve Camm

McDonald’s franchisee Nigel Mushens, who owns two of the chain’s restaurants in South Tyneside, chose the Mariners’ youngsters as the latest beneficiaries of the scheme, which has provided over 175,000 kits to clubs across the UK over the last three years.

Mr Mushens handed over the kit to the youngsters ahead of the Shields first-team’s game against Dunston UTS last month, before staying to watch the Mariners win 3-1.

He said: “I am thrilled to be part of the McDonald’s Kit Scheme and help support such an impressive number of junior grassroots clubs in my community.

“Clubs like South Shields FC invest an incredible amount of time providing their local area with footballing opportunities.

“It was a real treat to come down and meet the team on a first team match day.”

South Shields FC has expanded its youth set-up significantly over the last 12 months, and is aiming to provide the senior team with talented hometown players developed within its own system, creating opportunities for boys and girls.

Club coach Steve Camm said: “We’re hugely grateful to McDonald’s for donating a new kit for our Under-11s team. An average team strip costs around £500 per season, so this really is a huge saving for us and means we can spend the money on other areas of the club that need it.

“The kids absolutely love wearing their new strip.”