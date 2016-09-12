Young volunteers get Tyne boat trip reward

More than 100 students and their proud parents from South Tyneside set sail on a River Tyne cruise to celebrate their summer holiday achievements.

The industrious young people had taken part in a four-week programme of activities as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

Students from schools across the borough enjoyed a week-long residential programme in the Lake District with outward-bound activities including rock climbing and canoeing, followed by life skills including first aid, basic sign language and an awareness of the work of some of Tyneside’s charities.

The students also took part in a one-week home residential, based at South Tyneside Marine Technical College.

Social business Catch 22, based in Newcastle’s Hoults Yard, has been the major delivery partner of NCS on Tyneside, delivering the programme to almost 300 students this summer, with more to come in the autumn.

Senior project coordinator Chris Pickering, from South Shields, said: “Our young people have really shown how responsible, caring and entrepreneurial they are.

“We’ve had 287 young people complete the programme, with an amazing 17,220 hours of volunteering time, and a staggering £7,000 has been raised for local charities.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for their hard work and efforts, so we’ve hired the Tyne cruise boat so they can enjoy seeing their part of Tyneside from a different viewpoint at the same time as receiving their certificates and celebrating new friendships and new skills.”

The next NCS programme for South Tyneside starts on October 24, and anyone interested in taking part should contact 0191 247 4020.