Youngsters get to grips with fitness

Primary school pupils learnt that exercise can be fun when they took part in a fitness day with a South Tyneside expert.

Youngsters at Marsden Primary School, in Mill Lane, Whitburn, took part in the challenge with expert Ant Clennan, with the aim of raising money for new playground equipment.

Fitness day at Marsden Primary School.

Each class was sponsored to complete the fitness session, which saw the children complete a range of programmes from the Hiit2OH workouts.

Mr Clennan led the children through the 20-minute workouts, which utilise the HIIT ethos of intense bursts of exercise followed by short rests.

Workout titles include; Shark Attack, Haunted House, Supernova, Jupiter Rising and Happy Feet.

He said: “The children of Marsden Primary school were an absolute credit to themselves whilst participating in their sponsored fitness day.

“They all enjoyed taking part in different Hiit2oh workouts and all had their favourite.

“I decided to use imaginative ‘green screen’ backgrounds to capture the imagination of children to help maintain their attention in the exercises as the title of each workout describes the background.

“Workouts are only 20 minutes long, so I’m encouraging schools to spend spare time from the PE lesson, discussing nutrition and the body in an effort to help tackle the rising child obesity within the borough.”

Headteacher Caroline Marshall said: “This was a great day for all of the children, from nursery to Year 6, and everybody was able to take part and have a lot of fun whilst also increasing their fitness and raising money.”