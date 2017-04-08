Youngsters learn about health benefits of fish at Boldon superstore

Primary school youngsters enjoyed a fin-tastic afternoon at a special fish workshop at a local superstore.

Pupils from West Boldon Primary School were invited along to Asda’s Boldon store ahead of the Good Friday - also known as Fish Friday - celebrations.

Youngters watch a fishmonger in action

The master class, led by fishmonger Dorothy Dobson, aimed to teach the children about the health benefits seafood can bring to the table as well as help them feel more comfortable with fish.

Youngsters were shown how to prepare a fish while learning more about the role of a fishmonger.

Asda Boldon Community champion, Tracey Tough, said: “Fresh fish is a very important part of a balanced diet and our fish counter is always really popular with our loyal customers.

“We loved having the children from West Boldon Primary School at the store.

“They had a fantastic afternoon learning all about fresh fish with our fishmonger, Dorothy Dobson, who even showed the children how to prepare a fish properly and how the different types of fish can be eaten.

“Hopefully they’ll be adding fish to their dinner plates in the future!”

The children finished their afternoon discussing the seasonality of different fruit and vegetables, with a range of healthy snacks handed out to youngsters along with a traditional Easter favourite, a hot cross bun.

Asda Boldon held the event alongside Good Friday as fish is traditionally eaten on this day by Christians ahead of the Easter weekend.

This practice is in commemoration of the death of Jesus, which is why fish is substituted for meat.