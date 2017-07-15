Younsters invited to get into the arts in South Shields

Youngsters are being invited to get creative this summer.

The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, has launched its summer holiday programme of creative activities for children and young people.

The popular Mini Maker Mondays are back for children aged 12 and under, while for 11 to 13-year-olds, there’s the new Mega Makers project.

The sessions will be run by Elizabeth Kane, learning officer at The Customs House, with the support of two young people - Talia Muncaster, from Peterlee, and Beth O’Doherty, from Jarrow.

Elizabeth said: “Beth works so hard to make sure children have a fantastic time. Talia is joining us for the first time this summer and she is really enthusiastic.”

Mini Maker Mondays start on Monday, July 24, and the theme is Imaginative Instruments, where children will be encouraged to invent some musical instruments using recycled materials.

It will be followed by weekly sessions on a range of themes on July 31 and August 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Sessions are held between 11am and 2pm.

Elizabeth said: “Mini Maker Mondays are a fun, affordable way to enjoy arts activities. We’ve got exciting plans to keep children and their grown-ups entertained -painting, making our own paper cinema, create carnival masks, swinging monkeys and top hats.”

Mega Makers sessions will be held every Wednesday, from 2pm to 4pm.

The first session is on Wednesday, July 26, with a photography-based project that encourages young people to bring their own props to take selfies and create their own rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame.

Further sessions will be held on August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and activities include tribal- inspired patterns, retro cinema, face painting, drama, prop design and worry dolls.

The cost of both Mini Maker Mondays and Mega Makers sessions are £2 per participant.

For more information, contact Elizabeth on (0191) 427 8198, e-mail elizabeth@customshouse.co.uk or visit www.customshouse.co.uk/takepart.