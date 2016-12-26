Your ‘amazing and humbling’ generosity in Christmas toy appeal

Gazette readers have made it another amazing year for the Gazette’s annual Christmas toy appeal.

Thanks to your generosity hundreds of sick and vulnerable children woke up to a very special gift yesterday morning.

Some of the many donations left at Santander in King Street.

Andt isn’t just children who will benefit.

Scores of pensioners, needy families and the homeless also got something to make their day.

The appeal was launched in November - in partnership with North East Charity Hope 4 Kidz - which appealed for selection boxes and small gifts to help its annual children’s Christmas party extra special.

The free party is a highlight in the charity’s calendar and was attended by more than 400 disabled and vulnerable children.

Viv Watts, CEO of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “This year has once again been absolutely amazing and very humbling.

“There were a lot of very happy children this year, who without the generosity of the public may not have received a gift this Christmas.

“We have been collecting and delivering present almost every day.

“People’s generosity is overwhelming.”

South Tyneside Hospital was just one of the recipients of your gifts with many others being delivered to women’s refuges and children’s charities in the area.

Our thanks also go to our designated drop off points without whose help our appeal would not be possible.

These include Morrisons in Ocean Road, Santander in King Street and D&H Windows in Tudor Road.

Gavin Foster, managing editor at the Shields Gazette, said: “We are once again humbled by the generosity of our readers, who have again helped to make our appeal the success that it is.

“We cannot thank you enough. You are all truly amazing.”