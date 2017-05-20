Your good luck messages to South Shields FC ahead of FA Vase final

South Shields FC are hoping to make history tomorrow by becoming Wembley winners on their first-ever visit to the national stadium.

They face Cleethorpes Town in the FA Vase final, and will have an estimated 13,000 fans roaring them on.

Here's just a few of the hundreds of good luck messages you've left on our Facebook page for the Mariners - who have already won the Northern League title, the League Cup and the Durham Challenge Cup.

Joyce Norton: "Good luck lads, whatever the outcome enjoy your game, soak up the atmosphere. You've done brilliant, but try to bring the cup home!"

Allan Hamilton: "Good luck for tomorrow lads, really proud of you all, can't wait to see you lift another trophy at Wembley #UTM."

Jean Dickinson: "Best of luck lads, you have made the town proud."

Kate Morgan-Kavanagh: "C'mon Shields! That cup is in that there London waiting for you!"

Graeme Ash: "Good luck lads, up the Mariners, you done us Sandancers proud!"

Caroline Stewart: "Good luck lads, take the South Shields spirit with you."

Yvonne Jackson: "Good luck lads, do South Shields proud."

Thomas Smith: "Let's bring it home. Cannot wait for tomorrow!!!!"

Darren Parks: "Good luck lads, you are doing our town proud."

Ann Annison: "Good luck lads, you're doing Shields and the north east proud x."

Bill Binks: "First time I've seen a team on that training ground, wearing claret and blue, and looking like winners."

Andria Ramsden: "Go show them how it's done lads! Best of luck!"

Lesley Steadman: "Good luck lads. Make Shields proud."

Chris Cunningham: "Good luck lads, bring the Vase back to Shields."

Heva Longy: "Good luck, most of all enjoy the day."

Stephen Moore: "Come on Shields, me hometown, now living in Crawley, good luck boys."

Sheila Bogen: "Good luck from Norway!"