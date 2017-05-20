Search

Your good luck messages to South Shields FC ahead of FA Vase final

Some of the South Shields FC players who will be carrying the hopes of the town at Wembley tomorrow.

South Shields FC are hoping to make history tomorrow by becoming Wembley winners on their first-ever visit to the national stadium.

They face Cleethorpes Town in the FA Vase final, and will have an estimated 13,000 fans roaring them on.

Here's just a few of the hundreds of good luck messages you've left on our Facebook page for the Mariners - who have already won the Northern League title, the League Cup and the Durham Challenge Cup.

Joyce Norton: "Good luck lads, whatever the outcome enjoy your game, soak up the atmosphere. You've done brilliant, but try to bring the cup home!"

Allan Hamilton: "Good luck for tomorrow lads, really proud of you all, can't wait to see you lift another trophy at Wembley #UTM."

Jean Dickinson: "Best of luck lads, you have made the town proud."

Kate Morgan-Kavanagh: "C'mon Shields! That cup is in that there London waiting for you!"

Graeme Ash: "Good luck lads, up the Mariners, you done us Sandancers proud!"

Caroline Stewart: "Good luck lads, take the South Shields spirit with you."

Yvonne Jackson: "Good luck lads, do South Shields proud."

Thomas Smith: "Let's bring it home. Cannot wait for tomorrow!!!!"

Darren Parks: "Good luck lads, you are doing our town proud."

Ann Annison: "Good luck lads, you're doing Shields and the north east proud x."

Bill Binks: "First time I've seen a team on that training ground, wearing claret and blue, and looking like winners."

Andria Ramsden: "Go show them how it's done lads! Best of luck!"

Lesley Steadman: "Good luck lads. Make Shields proud."

Chris Cunningham: "Good luck lads, bring the Vase back to Shields."

Heva Longy: "Good luck, most of all enjoy the day."

Stephen Moore: "Come on Shields, me hometown, now living in Crawley, good luck boys."

Sheila Bogen: "Good luck from Norway!"