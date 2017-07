Thousands of people took to the streets of South Shields at the weekend for the summer festival parade.

The event marks the beginning of more than a month of concerts and other activities which bring crowds of people to the town.

South Tyneside Summer Festival. Pic: Tall Image.

Many of them took pictures of the special day, which was blessed by bright sunshine.

Here's a slideshow of pictures shared with us by Andrew Maund, Kristie Bainbridge, Joseph Kemetmuller (Tall Image), Chloe Saeed and Milly and Stefan Gallagher.