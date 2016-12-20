I noticed in a local supermarket, noted for its value, that the price for ink jet cartridges had rocketed in price.

A quick calculation confirmed that the price rise was about equivalent to the depreciation of sterling for this product made in China.

I have started to note the gradual increases in prices.

We are an import nation and the depreciation in sterling was predictable on a Brexit vote.

The increase in consumer prices will dwarf EEU membership costs. The £350million to the NHS promise has evaporated. Now there is talk about paying to gain access to the single market.

I think we are starting to have a feeling of being conned in June

Leslie Scott