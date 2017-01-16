All services have a cost

Neil Blackbird Sims comments in Tuesday’s Gazette are typical of a small minority of people who think it clever resorting to ridiculing all those who have different opinions to his.

Everyone is in a different situation, some have large gardens, some small, some cut their grass regularly and maintain their gardens others don’t for whatever reason.

Some need green bins as well as the grey bins and some choose to use green bins for all garden waste even when they could dispose of it in their grey bins, their choice. Bottom line is, we can help the council keep landfill costs down by paying a small amount for the green bins and using them or we can pay for the additional landfill costs the council will otherwise incur, through our rates, council tax etc etc. We cannot get these services for nothing.

Ken Buck

via email