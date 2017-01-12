Council tax cash wasted

Peter Rochford makes a very valid point in his recent letter, and is spot on with his calculation regarding “savings”.

Maybe Iain Malcolm would like to repay some of the £100,000, which it was reputed to have cost the council in his search for Mr Monkey (remember him?) – before he comes up with any more great ideas.

I will agree to increased taxes when he agrees to repay the council tax money he wasted.

Alternatively, in order to make amends for allowing such a ridiculous fiasco, let the councillors who, in their wisdom, sanctioned the release of this money – be the ones to come and empty our green bin for free.

Jon Black