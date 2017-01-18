Dumped items aren’t wasted

As I was walking to my car in the Customs House car park on Friday January 13, I passed the two recycling bins, solely for books and electronic items. But the pavement had items of clothing strewn around, and there were several full bags of clothing, leaning up against the back of the bins. All the clothing was soaking wet, and one bag had split open.

I presumed the owners had believed they would be picked up by council staff, even though there was no bin for clothing.

I didn’t want them to go into landfill so I brought them home and washed them all, seven loads, and they will be passed on to a local charity I help with, which is sending clothing to Syria.

The clothing is in good condition and will be well received.

I am writing this in case they had been dumped there, to be collected by a specific person/organisation, and I’m letting you know that they will find a very good and well needed home.

Margaret Locklan

Jarrow