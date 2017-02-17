Government should be ashamed

I would love to hear what our Tory councillors have to say about Theresa May using taxpayers’ money to halt the referendum on council tax increases to fund social care in the wealthy county of Surrey.

As you can guess this is a Conservative council, and it sums up this Government no end, trying to do everything on the quiet and through the back door.

As this was going on and the crisis increased because of massive under funding in the NHS, the Tories have used the right wing press to whip up a frenzy over National Health Tourism.

This shows how the Government are trying to hide everything that is important by pushing all the focus on immigrants.

This Government and its supporters should be ashamed of themselves, but something tells me they are not.

Ged Taylor