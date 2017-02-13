Government should fund adult care

While I agree we should all contribute to each others’ care I do not think it should be left to individual councils to deal with it.

Funding should be coming from Central Government as part of the NHS budget. Adult social care is part of what I would expect NHS to pay for.

We care for our children and our disabled and our vulnerable people with special needs. What makes elderly adults so different that they don’t deserve the same care? They may not contribute to society in the same way that a young adult can but they were a young adult at one time.

It is not a fair way to ensure similar care throughout the UK. It means that your postcode will determine the kind of care you get. More affluent communities will afford better care. This is just another way this poisonous government is trying to condition people to think that the adults who need care are somehow a blight on society. We owe our adult dependents more than this. Free at the point of need. Should we be adding, ‘Then pay later’?

Lesley Kay Hanson

South Tyneside Green Party