Help support our veterans

The Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), the armed forces charity, has been providing vital support for our troops, veterans and their families for 131 years.

Annually, it now supports more than 60,000 people. We provide the “frontline” across the military charity sector through our network of volunteers who visit those who may require help and who address their needs.

SSAFA is in real need of more local volunteers, to continue this essential work that alleviates suffering and hardship among those who are serving, or have served, in our armed forces, and their families.

Our volunteers deliver vital assistance in all sorts of ways – by visiting individuals in their homes, assessing their needs and building a bespoke package of support.

We can help with issues such as mobility, home repairs, house adaptations, household goods, homelessness, marriage breakdown, mental health problems, urgent debt support, essential food and groceries needs, clothing, and to cover the training costs to help younger veterans back into work.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a most rewarding role.It is varied, interesting and hands-on. It requires planning and problem-solving, using local knowledge, in order to address the difficulties facing a wide range of people, from a veteran of the Second World War to a recent service leaver in their 20s.

At SSAFA, we feel very strongly that the armed forces community has “looked after our backs”. It is now our turn, whenever and wherever necessary. We would, therefore, like to hear from any readers who are interested in joining SSAFA’s volunteer ranks.

Please contact us at www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.

Lieutenant General (retired) Sir Andrew Gregory, KBE CB,

Chief Executive,

SSAFA,

C/o St Dunstan’s Hill,

London.