Help Team Revitalise make a difference

For many of us February is the perfect time to share a little love. I’d like to take a moment to ask people, why not spread the affection to charity too?

I work for Revitalise – an incredible charity that provides respite holidays for disabled people and carers from all across the UK. You might not be familiar with us, but although we are a smaller charity, we have a very big heart.

Ultimately it is those you’ll find at the centre of our heart that make us really special. From our guests who arrive with stories and gifts to share, our army of vibrant volunteers who help to fill our centres with fun and laughter all year long, and not forgetting each and every one of our wonderful supporters - these are the people that help to create the magic of Revitalise, and there’s space for you too.

We don’t mind how you choose to make a difference; all that matters to us is that you want to. Maybe you’re still looking to take on a new adventure this year? Why not join Team Revitalise in the fun of the Simplyhealth Great Run Series and help represent us as your chosen charity? Or perhaps you’d prefer something a little less action-packed? That’s fine too; we have plenty of volunteering opportunities and are always looking to welcome new people.

However you wish to make a difference, we promise you that not a minute of your time, an ounce of your energy, or a singe penny of your generosity will go unused and most importantly of all, you’ll always remain close to our heart.

To find out more about Revitalise, fundraising challenges, volunteer opportunities or ways you can support, please visit www.revitalise.org.uk or call 0303 303 0147..

Stephanie Stone,

Revitalise