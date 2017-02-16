House of Lords must approve Brexit Bill

On February 8, MPs in the House of Commons passed the Brexit Bill.

The bill will now head to the House of Lords so that peers can debate and vote on it.

Brexit has the biggest mandate in the history of British politics, and this bill was overwhelmingly passed (without amendment) in the House of Commons.

House of Lords’ approval should and must be a formality.

I well remember the furore in 2003 when the House of Lords voted down the bill on fox hunting, leading to a massive public outcry before the law was eventually passed.

On this issue, the democratic mandate is even clearer.

If unelected peers attempt to subvert the democratic will of both the British people and our democratically-elected representatives, they will be kicking off a constitutional crisis the likes of which has not been seen in British politics for centuries.

Jonathan Arnott, MEP,

UKIP North East