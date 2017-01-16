In praise of our politician

I know lots of people cannot be bothered with politics and religion as they find the subjects boring.

Which is fair enough, but I take an opposite view as I find these topics cover every aspect of our lives and this intrigues me.

Also I often here people say that politicians are only looking out for themselves and not for the people.

I am sure that this is true for some politicians of all political persuasions.

However I must inform the readers of my recent experience with my MP Mr Stephen Hepburn and his staff.

Just before Christmas I contacted Mr Hepburn office with a personal matter and was afforded a meeting that day.

I was listened too in a empathetic and compassionate manner.

I was reassured and had a response in writing within a couple of days.

This was repeated just after Christmas and I was assured that I will continue to have Mr Hepburn’s support throughout my subject matter.

I would like to thank Mr Hepburn and his team for their prompt, compassionate support and I hope your readers can take heart from my experience and utilise their hard earned democratic right to representation.

Jimmy Laffey,

Hebburn