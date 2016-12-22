It’s a lonely time of year

Christmas is just around the corner – a time for family and togetherness – but I’d like to ask readers to think about those for whom Christmas will be no different to any other time of year and a cause of nothing but isolation, stress and worry.

Millions of people in the UK are disabled or care for a disabled loved one.

In many cases they are bound together 24/7 through the need to give and receive care and are reliant on the support of others to have even the most basic quality of life.

I work for Revitalise, a charity that provides much-needed respite holidays for disabled people and carers.

Shockingly, four in 10 carers told us that this Christmas they will be lonely. Worse still, two thirds said they are always tired, feel mentally exhausted and have trouble sleeping. For them, having a relaxing Christmas is simply not an option.

Regular respite is vital in sustaining a healthy relationship between carers and those they care for, but opportunities are all too rare.

We found that nine out 10 carers are not able to gain access to proper breaks.

Would anyone like to help Revitalise support more carers? If so, please help us by donating to our Christmas Fundraising Appeal.

We promise that every penny you give will make a difference.

To find out how to donate or for more information, visit www.revitalise.org.uk/christmas-campaign or call 0303 303 0147.

Colin Brook,

Revitalise