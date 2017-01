It isn’t the money, it is the principle regarding the new garden waste charge.

The 50p per week could be £5 per week in a few years time once the council grasps it is a money spinner.

Also our council tax has increased by 8% over the past few years, which is way above inflation.

People are tired of being squeezed, especially when the council is determined to squander millions on vanity projects.

Concerned taxpayer