Letter of the week: Even Barcelona's boss and his squad could not make Sunderland successful

Now that the inevitable has happened, perhaps it is time to realise, as have I, that Sunderland Football Club is not meant to be successful.

In the 68 years I have been a fan, I have seen only one triumph, the cup win in 1973, which is the exception that proves the rule.

It matters not who the manager is – he fails. Even internationals signing for the side somehow become inept when pulling on that red and white shirt eg Giaccherini, Altidore, Rodwell.

When we do produce a half decent player in steps a bigger, better club to prise him away – Todd, Henderson.

I believe Luis Enrique Martinez could come here and bring his entire Barcelona squad with him, and we’d still be in the position we are now.

Somehow Sunderland has never really belonged in the Premiership. The two half decent seasons under Peter Reid (when I foolishly thought we’d cracked it) finished only in mid-table

mediocrity.

The powers that be, referees and the media have never given us the benefit of the doubt. We have the ground and the support but that is where the class ends.

J Watson.