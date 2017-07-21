Letter of the week: Let's hope Lindisfarne roundabout improvements will end traffic delays

Now that the roadworks at the bottom of the John Reid Road and Lindisfarne roundabout are nearly complete, it has been a delight to see recently how easily traffic has been flowing with the lights ‘off’ – especially at the bottom of John Reid Road. ​

Now that there are more lanes for traffic to use at both junctions, it would seem sensible to leave the lights off​ to retain the current traffic flow, and prevent unnecessary delays, build up of

fumes etc.

Let’s hope the days of continually being held up by unnecessary stopping at these junctions due to the traffic lights, is a thing of the past.

Rob Barnes,

South Shields.