Letter of the week: Time something was done about South Shields seagulls

I disagree with comments by Tom Bradbury about seagulls. He has obviously not been on the receiving end of a gull attack.

They don’t just swoop down at people’s heads and the food they are carrying, some go for white and grey laces (presumably they think they are worms).

When nobody is about, so they shouldn’t feel threatened, they land on the roofs of people’s cars and peck them.

It is very upsetting when they attack people.

It is time something was done about the gulls.

Name withheld