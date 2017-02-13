Lords must approve Brexit Bill

On February 8, MPs in the House of Commons passed the Brexit Bill.

The Bill will now head to the House of Lords so peers can debate and vote on it.

Brexit has the biggest mandate in the history of British politics and this Bill was overwhelmingly passed (without amendment) in the House of Commons.

If unelected peers attempt to subvert the democratic will of both the British people and our democratically-elected representatives, they will be kicking off a constitutional crisis the likes of which has not been seen in British politics for centuries.

Jonathan Arnott, MEP.