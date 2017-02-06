Meningitis Now need volunteer runners

I would like to ask any local runners who have been fortunate enough to receive a confirmed place in this year’s London Marathon make the most of the experience by signing up as a volunteer runner for charity Meningitis Now.

By doing so you’ll be helping the thousands of people who have been, and continue to be, affected by this devastating disease.

In return, we can offer one of the best support packages available, including a free personalised vest or T-shirt, training and dietary advice and fundraising support.

We also have our own cheering point to help runners on their way and a post-marathon massage, shower and buffet where those taking part can meet up with friends and family.

We rely on the generosity of individuals to continue our vital lifesaving and life-changing work.

We fund research into vaccines and prevention, raise awareness so people know what to look for and what action to take if they suspect meningitis and rebuild futures by providing support to people living with the impact of the disease.

Please get in touch if you’d like to help or find out more on 01453 769028. Thank you.

Emily Millington,

Events Manager,

Meningitis Now