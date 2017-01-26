MPs should question budget

Tory MP Phillip Davies recently stated that it is unacceptable that cash is being wasted on some foreign aid recipients while the UK was in crisis, so, surely, the time has come for the question to be asked of all our MPs: Why it is that some of this ludicrously bloated budget cannot be diverted to alleviate the dreadful shortfall in several Government departments ie the National Health Service, Emergency Services and Border Control to name just a few.

MPs of all parties are routinely vociferous in their condemnation of the Government because of the lack of funds that are made available to these departments and local councils justifiably rail against cuts to their budgets, which impact on all of us and will shortly result in increased council taxes to cover shortfalls.

If government funding is not available, what is the point?

Many national newspapers have been campaigning strongly on this issue for many months now and the majority of the people who I have had discussions with on this topic appear to be in agreement.

Surely, a moratorium on this spend should be considered and ensure that needy causes in Great Britain are given due care and attention.

It would be very interesting to learn which way all elected MPs, and in particular my own MP Emma Lewell Buck, vote in the houses if Parliament in regard to this.

Would they rather see this budget continue to be allocated in the current fashion, or vote for redistribution of the dubious donations to shore up our failing services?

Perhaps she would care to pen a reply to this letters page clarifying her position.

I await her response.

Mr B Whincop