Overdue for reform

As the new year begins we are straight into what will be the topic of the year, Brexit, with the sudden resignation of our envoy to the EU, Sir Ivan Rodgers.

Unsurprisingly, the front pages have been full of the various comments and dire predictions of his departure; but let’s take a moment and reflect on his track record before we wail and gnash our teeth.

He, of course, has been in post at the EU for three years and was the specialist that advised and steered David Cameron and the wonderful deal that was presented to the people before the referendum; and we all voted against it, so he has, along with the former PM, demonstrated how useless he is at getting something that is good for the UK, so I am glad to see the back of him.

Clearly our Civil Service has become a law unto itself, which is reflected in his resignation letter advocating the remaining staff to make it difficult for those who are striving to exit the EU.

The founding principle of the civil service is to serve the government of the day without any political bias but, sadly, like much about the service that has gone.

Today they are self serving much like their political masters and seek financial reward topped up with gongs and very generous pensions without the quid pro quo of service to the country.

They also are well overdue reform and restructuring to make the cost of government less to the tax payer.

Chris Gallacher TD VR,

Chairman,

UKIP Redcar