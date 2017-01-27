Photo album found at Monkton Stadium bin

About three months ago I went to put newspapers in the recycling bin at Monkton Stadium (just before the bins were removed).

They were overflowing and a lot of papers and household items were left on the ground.

I picked up a photo album and there were about 50 photos of a group of middle aged people having great fun at a variety of get-togethers, including the seaside, a fancy dress do, and a win on the Pools. There were two little girls and an older boy on some photos too.

The dress styles suggest that the photos were taken around the 1980s.

The documents left on the ground indicated he was John Ovington with a wife Margaret, and they had lived in 109 Finchale Road in Hebburn, certainly until at least 2005. I am, sadly, assuming they have both died, his date of birth was 1929.

I would love the photos to live on with family or friends. They have clearly been cared for and must have meant a lot to the couple and I am loath to throw these memories away. There were also cards from a Gordon and Elsie, a Sally dated 2001, John’s sister Jenny, and a get well card to Auntie Margaret from Pamela and John.

There were also several books and two videos – Bambi and John Wayne.

I would love to have some info about the photos and return them to the family. I can be contacted on 07946290144.

Margaret Locklan