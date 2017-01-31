Photo album returned to delighted family

Last week I had a letter printed about a photo album I found (among other items), dumped on the ground beside a recycling bin.

I assumed this man would have died but thought that there might be family or friends who would like the photos. And today I won the jackpot!

I received a phone call from his delighted niece, who has collected from me the last of John’s belongings, (and identifying some people and places for me) and is going to take the album to show her aunt tomorrow, who has just moved into a care home.

Margaret Locklan