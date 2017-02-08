Plea to help little dog ‘walk’

My little dog has to have a leg operation very shortly on both hind legs. He will be unable to walk for at least two weeks.

The operation is going to be very expensive so I am appealing to any dog lovers who have a dog pram/stroller they no longer use or want as my little dog loves being out and about with me. This would enable me to take him out until he is able to walk again.

If anyone has one I can borrow, or if anyone would like to donate one I would be so very grateful.

Please call me on 07967 895669 if you can help.

Thank you.

F Brash