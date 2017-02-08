Put foreign aid to the vote

Just what does it take to make our elected politicians raise their heads above the parapet and realise that this country is sinking fast.

Almost all our Government departments are crying out for additional funding and are constantly being told to make even more and more savage cuts to save money. Why?

Two billion pounds redirected each year from the ludicrous foreign aid budget and allocated to services which would assist tax payers would hardly be missed and would do so much good.

This will still leave about £10billion for aid to people who really need it and it would also save the department responsible for distribution, worrying about how they are going to spend it and then wasting it .

Politicians recently voted overwhelmingly to trigger Article 50 to exit the European Union because they said that this is what the majority of the country voted for and that they should reflect that by supporting the democratic rights of the UK electorate.

I wonder just how many people would vote in a referendum which asked the question “Should foreign Aid be reduced and redistributed to benefit the state departments that desperately need it”.

Let’s put it to the vote.

Bernard Whincop