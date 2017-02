I recently attended South Tyneside A&E.

I was subjected to every test possible to eliminate certain medical conditions by Dr Anil Kumar and his very professional team.

After a range of comprehensive tests my problem was diagnosed. All the staff were courteous, polite and very knowledgeable.

As residents of South Tyneside we are very lucky to have this facility on our doorstep and I sincerely hope this department remains in our own boundary.

Name supplied