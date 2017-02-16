Respect due

While I agree we should all contribute to each others’ care I do not think it should be left to individual councils to deal with it. Funding should be coming from Central Government as part of the NHS budget.

Adult social care is part of what I would expect our NHS to pay for. It is not separate from other care like mental health care. We care for our children and our disabled and our vulnerable people with special needs.

What makes elderly adults so different that they don’t deserve the same care? They may not contribute to society in the same way that a young adult can but they were a young adult at one time. I think they have earned more respect.

This poisonous government is trying to condition people to think that the adults who need care are somehow a blight on society. We owe our adult dependents more than this.

Lesley Kay Hanson -

South Tyneside Green Party