Search on for Diabetes UK volunteer winner

We are searching for those unsung heroes in the community who go above and beyond what is expected of them to help support people with diabetes.

Every year thousands of people volunteer their time to Diabetes UK and their efforts make a real difference to the lives of those living with the condition. Our Inspire Awards are a chance to thank them for their contributions and highlight how their work has had a positive impact on the lives of others. We want to pay tribute to our incredible volunteers for the extraordinary support they give and their sheer hard work. The wide-reaching work of Diabetes UK would not be possible without their support.

From fundraising to campaigning to supporting others, there are lots of ways that volunteers help support people with diabetes.

Nominations for 2017 are now open and will close on February 17. Our winners are chosen by judging panels across the UK and will be presented with their award at the regional and national Make a Difference conferences. The winners will then be placed in a pool to be judged for the UK-wide Inspire Awards, which will be presented in summer.

These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals as well as group volunteer efforts. To select the award you would like to make a nomination for, visit our website at www.diabetes.org.uk/inspire-nominate and fill in an online nomination form.

Stephen Ryan,

Head of the North,

Diabetes UK