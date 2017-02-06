Shall I give my vote to Labour?

In August 2016 Emma Lewell-Buck told the Gazette “Jeremy Corbyn is one of the worst performing Labour leaders we’ve had in decades. If people want to back him then they can, but we’re not going to win a General Election with him as a leader.”

Does she still hold that view, given she accepted the position of Shadow Minister in his team? If the general election was held tomorrow, whom should I vote for given she feels Labour cannot win a General Election under his leadership? If Jeremy was opposed again for the leadership, would the slip-flopping MP resign (again) or remain loyal to a man she has publicly criticised?

Clair Ramsey