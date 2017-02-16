Smart meters clarify increased fuel costs

At their behest I had a smart meter fitted.

When the first bill arrived it had gone up 20% even though my habits have not changed. I noticed a jump up at about 8.30am most mornings, even though nothing on except fridge. I assumed that this was the standing charge. I was told this was completely free. Now I receive a letter saying it has to be paid for, with a comparison, current price and new price with a rise in electric of 26% and gas 9% approximately, on top of the previous rise, all in the space of a few months.

So I would like to say thanks to the authorities on behalf of all the people who now have clarity that they are plunged into fuel poverty if they were not already. No wonder people hate politicians. Are they this stupid or is it by design? Feeling cynical!

A Smith

