South Shields deserve better councillors

The irony of Emma Lewell-Buck demanding ‘proper scrutiny and accountability’ of Tory Brexit plans while building a wall of silence around the Labour Party bullying scandal is huge.

We voted in Labour, instead, we get a local branch who behave so badly their own party wants to disassociate themselves from them – suspending the whole party for (at least) 13 months.

Labour should try being honest and let us know why they’re repeatedly failing to solve this problem.

When our councillors are behaving worse than children, we know the time has come for a change.

South Shields deserves better than this.

Rhiannon Curtis,

South Tyneside Green Party