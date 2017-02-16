Sport scrabble is game for a laugh

I enjoy the odd game of Scrabble but no way would I call it a sport but a guy who became Scrabble World Champion last September, after coming off six months of training and dieting, thinks the board game should be saying “It has all the mental requirements of a traditional sport, the strategic involvement in say, snooker or bowls and if you are not physically fit your concentration will suffer”.

He is spearheading an online petition which has been launched by the Mindsports Academy calling upon Sport England and the International Olympic Committee to reclass the game as a sport, well, really, the mind B-O-G-G-L-E-S.

Ken Johnson