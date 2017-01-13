Star played fame game

Still can’t get over Terry Christie’s gushing appraisal of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor (January 4), who as he put it ‘was one of the great international actresses for many decades not to mention appearing on The Tonight Show, Juke Box Jury and The Eamonn Andrews show etc. (Who didn’t). But as I have said before ‘The woman was more famous for her personal life than her undistinguished screen roles, having been married at least eight times once saying “Husbands are like fires, they go out unattended.”
Ken Johnson
Mowbray Road,
South Shields