Surprise surprise, ​South Tyneside Council has extended the cut​-off date for us to make “savings”, wow wee.

Who is this​ council spokesman who said​ “we are seeing a number of people signing up for three years to make ​even more savings”​?​

What school did ​they go to? Since when did forking out an extra £65 opposed to nothing amount to a saving​?​

We really need to look at these councillors who came up with this money​-saving idea and put them in a green bin.

Peter Rochford