Support RAF Benevolent Fund lunch

I am always humbled when I hear stories about the men and women of the Royal Air Force and the sacrifices they have made.

Without their bravery we would not enjoy the freedom we have today, and I think it’s important that we do all that we can to thank them. That’s why I’m supporting the RAF Benevolent Fund and its Great British Sunday Lunch fundraiser, taking place across the country on Sunday, April 2.

The charity is calling on us to gather over Sunday lunch to raise funds for its important work, while celebrating and remembering all those who serve or have served in the RAF.

Your support will ensure the RAF Benevolent Fund can continue to be there for the whole RAF family when they need it most, from the youngest child on an RAF station to Second World War veterans.

You can find out more at www.rafbf.org/gbsl.

What better excuse to enjoy a slap-up meal together=?

Dame Barbara Windsor,

On behalf of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund