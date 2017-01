The Prime Minister has, this week, talked about us taking ‘responsibility for others’ which I heartily support.

But why shouldn’t we use that spirit in our relations with Europe?

We could offer to that community some help with problems they may face as well as seeking what we want.

Maybe we should take the initiative in this, asking in what way we can help them first.

That would certainly give us the moral high ground, maybe much more.

C M Tilbury

via email