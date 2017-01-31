Thanks for all the laughter Gorden Kaye

Sorry to see ‘Allo ‘Allo star Gorden Kaye has died in a Yorkshire care home aged 75.

Best known for playing Rene Artois in the long running BBC 1980 sitcom, which was set in Nazi-occupied France.

It’s believed Gorden got his break many years ago in a radio play before going on to portray Elsie Tanner’s nephew Bernard in Corrie.

He also made guest appearances in ‘Are You Being Served, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, Citizen Smith and Till Death Us Do Part’.

I’ve read ‘Allo ‘Allo is still shown around the world, bringing laughter to at least 200 countries and his harassed bar owner’s comical accent lives on in all Britons whenever they try speaking French on holiday.

Enough said. RIP Mr Kaye and thanks for all the laughs.

Ken Johnson