Tribute to John Hurt

Sad to see screen legend Sir John Hurt has died aged 77. He starred in a huge range of films too numerous to mention in a career that began in 1962

I remember going to the ‘flicks’ sometime in the early ‘80s to see him portraying the horribly deformed John Merrick, The Elephant Man in Victorian England. Away from the screen he married four times but was notorious for his wild lifestyle (I’ve read he enjoyed partying with fellow boozers Peter O’Toole and Oliver Reed).

Anyway John was a four-times Bafta winner and received his knighthood in 2015. RIP.

Ken Johnson