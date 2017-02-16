Trump visit will go ahead

Seems like just the other day Theresa May had a cosy rendezvous with Donald Trump, but was our PM rash inviting the President on a state visit in such a dash, placing the Queen in an awkward position, for he’d hoped to be given the honour of addressing Tory MPs and peers not to mention the opposition?

Stand up John Bercow, speaker of the House, far from being a timid mouse thought ‘this won’t do’ and made the call barring him from talking in the historic Westminster Hall due to his racist travel ban on Muslims, sexist treatment of women and constant attacks on American judiciary (and other such Trumpery!).

That said the engagement will go ahead, difficult for No. 10 to cancel without rupturing relations with the entire White House ensemble.

Ken Johnson,

Mowbray Road,

South Shields.