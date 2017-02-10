Valentine’s Day appeal

This Valentine’s Day, couples will be looking forward to a romantic night out to focus on each other and enjoy time away from hectic daily life.

For parents caring for a life threatened or terminally ill child, life doesn’t stop on February 14. Many are unable to head out for a relaxing meal due to the complexities of their child’s condition.

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity supports more than 2,000 families caring for a child with a life threatening or terminal illness. We help these families however we can to make life a little bit easier.

Our Family Support Workers will be busy this Valentine’s Day providing emotional and practical support to parents. They can give parents rare time together, as well as making sure that brothers and sisters don’t feel left out by organising fun activities for them.

Please make a donation to Rainbow Trust, to help us support more families. Just visit rainbowtrust.org.uk/donate or text RAIN18 £3 to 70070 to make a £3 donation.

Anne Harris,

Director of Care Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity