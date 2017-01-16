Vinyl’s back in fashion

Recently read an article saying vinyl album sales reached a 25 year high in 2016 and why not? Wouldn’t swap my vinyl collection that I’ve built up over the years when visiting the town’s market and charity shops for all the brown ale in Newcastle.

However some people think it’s all a step backwards, like watching black and white television, digital music being more convenient, like you can’t take a turntable on a train, though was it only a few years ago it was a fairly common sight for trains to be turned round on a turntable!

Ken Johnson,

Mowbray Road,

South Shields