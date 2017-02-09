Visitors should pay for medical treatment

I don’t understand why so many visitors from other countries seem to think medical treatment in this country is free.

I have travelled to the USA many times and always had travel insurance, it’s a must.

Last year I went on holiday to visit a friend in the USA and was taken ill.

My friend took me to hospital where I was treated.

On arrival I was asked if I was a United States citizen, I explained I was from England. I then had to give them my travel insurance papers and was told the bills would be sent to me to forward to the insurance company.

I had to pay for three visits and treatment.

Two weeks after getting home I received my bills.

In English money the total was £3,145 plus medication for 10 days, £40.

Are all these details of insurance taken in our hospitals?

We should be thankful for our NHS.

I would have still been given treatment, but would still have to pay if I had no insurance.

A Mackinno