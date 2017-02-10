War veterans charity needs our help

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing vital support for our troops, veterans and their families for 131 years; annually, it now supports over 60,000 people.

We provide the ‘frontline’ across the military charity sector through our network of volunteers who visit those who may require help.

To continue this essential work – that alleviates suffering and hardship among those who are serving or have served this Nation in our Armed Forces and their families, SSAFA is in real need of more volunteers in the local area.

Our volunteers deliver vital assistance in all sorts of ways – visiting individuals in their homes, assessing their needs and building a bespoke package of support. We can help with issues such as mobility, home repairs, house adaptations, household goods, homelessness, marriage breakdown, mental health problems, urgent debt support, essential food and groceries needs, clothing and to cover the training costs to help younger veterans back into work.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a rewarding role: it is varied, interesting and requires planning and problem solving, using local knowledge, in order to address the difficulties facing people, from a Second World War veteran to a recent service leaver.

At SSAFA, we feel strongly that the Armed Forces community have ‘looked after our backs’; it is now our turn to protect theirs.

We would therefore like to hear from anyone who may be interested in joining SSAFA’s volunteer rank.

Please contact us at www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Sir Andrew Gregory KBE CB

Chief Executive, SSAFA, the Armed Forces