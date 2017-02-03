When will A1 update start?

Confirmation from Transport Secretary Chris Grayling that the A1 is to be dualled from Northumberland to Scotland is welcomed.

But forgive me for not getting too excited – there is still no firm timetable for the work to begin.

I appreciate that the work will need to be carried out in stages to minimise the traffic delays but, frankly, just saying that the dualling work “continues to be a priority” is not good enough.

I have been personally pushing for the A1 improvements for many a year, as have many others, and the announcement of a firm date for work to begin is beyond overdue. And I am also keeping an eye on the A19 improvement plans.

All Government departments are under budget constraints and what is a priority today can easily get kicked into the long grass. I shall do my best to ensure this does not happen.

Jonathan Arnott,

UKIP North East MEP